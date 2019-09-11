Park County’s free pesticide and household hazardous waste collection days are this weekend.
People may take household quantities of acceptable waste to the Cody Recycling Center, 531 15th, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday.
The program is available in Powell, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday at Park County Weed and Pest, 1067 Road 13.
It is against the law to dispose of any liquid, chemical or regulated hazardous material at a municipal landfill. Annual hazardous waste days offer people a chance to legally dispose of unwanted pesticides and household hazardous wastes in an environmentally sound way.
The annual free days are a chance to dispose of unused paint and varnish, bleach, herbicides, pool chemicals, laundry products, used motor oil and anti-freeze, propane tanks, poison baits, mercury, alkaline batteries, insecticides and weed killers, among other hazardous materials.
In Park County the “no questions asked” disposal program is offered jointly by Park County Weed and Pest, the county landfills and City of Cody.
Items not accepted are household garbage, radioactive material, explosives, medical waste, smoke detectors and ammunition.
Household quantities are accepted at no charge; commercial quantities require payment.
Pesticides with full, readable labels and household products, including paint, will be available on a Drop and Swap table where people may dispose of unwanted toxic items and pick up more useful materials.
Contact James Keenan, City of Cody solid waste superintendent, at (307) 587-2958, with questions. Or call Tim Waddell, Park County Landfill manager, (307) 527-1818.
