To operate the historical Cody Chamber building more efficiently, the city council recently accepted a $5,000 small business energy audit grant.
Built in the early 1900s as the first Buffalo Bill Museum, the original log cabin, which has housed the chamber for six decades, is a replica of Buffalo Bill Cody’s TE Ranch house southwest of town. In the late 1960s Paul Stock – a three-time Cody mayor, oilman, rancher and philanthropist – donated the building to the city. Additional office space was added in 1998.
Today the structure at 836 Sheridan by City Park is also home to the Park County Travel Council and Cody Art League.
In recent years, city officials have considered a full-scale renovation. In September 2016 the city hired Plan One Architects for $5,000 to assess a chamber building renovation. That winter heavy snowfall fell, and snowmelt the spring of 2017 damaged the building, requiring roughly $54,000 in emergency repairs to the roof, water-damaged kitchen and support posts under the front porch.
At a recent meeting, the council approved entering an agreement with the Wyoming Business Council for a $5,000 small business energy audit and retrofit program grant offered through the WBC’s Community Development Division, State Energy Office in Cheyenne. It is funded with federal dollars through the U.S. Department of Energy.
“(The study) will help determine energy needs and things in need of repair and replacing,” said finance officer Leslie Brumage.
The city will then have information to move ahead with upgrades and improvements, she said.
The grant covers a Standard Level 2 Energy Audit, which includes a detailed review and analysis of a structure’s equipment, systems and operational characteristics. The study will help determine efficiencies and calculate how much money can be saved in energy costs if suggested improvements are made.
The program will pay for 75 percent of the energy audit cost. The city will spend $5,000 on the audit and receive a $3,750 reimbursement in grant funding. The council authorized taking the city’s $1,250 grant match from council contingency funds.
Once the study is done, any remaining grant money will go to retrofit the building by correcting deficiencies identified in the energy audit.
Recommended conservation measures include insulation, energy-efficient lighting, weather sealing, install Energy Star appliances, window and door replacements and high efficiency shower and water faucet upgrades.
Due to the age of the building, the State Historic Preservation Office must be contacted and give its approval before the city proceeds with any retrofits.
All grant funds must be spent by June 30. Once the project is finished, the city will receive monthly energy savings reports for one year, according to the agreement.
