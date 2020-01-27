The Cody Police Department is looking for people to help in identifying three burglary suspects.
On Monday at roughly 3 a.m., three unidentified suspects burglarized Brewgards Liquor and Lounge on Mountain View Road. The suspects can be seen in the area for a considerable amount of time and were captured on several businesses’ surveillance cameras, police announced.
One piece of the stolen property includes a large “New Belgium Brewing Fat Tire” bar sign. One of the suspects appears to be wearing a Nike branded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and sneakers. All three suspects attempt to conceal their identity with face and head coverings.
If you can identify the suspects in these photos or have any information regarding this burglary, contact officer Scott Burlingame at (307) 527-8700 or submit an anonymous crime tip at cityofcody-wy.gov/FormCenter/Police-3/Contact-Us-Dropdown-42.
