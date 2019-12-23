Pastor James Stork is prepared to have his Tuesday sermon heard by many more people than usual.
“We prepare to have about a 50 percent increase in the number of people we would normally have on Sunday morning,” he said.
Christmas services are perennially popular and important to Christianity.
In the Cody area most churches prepare special Christmas Eve and some even Christmas Day services.
So pastors and priests in town make sure to craft messages that, in Stork’s words, reveal the “so what?”
For pastor Pat Montgomery at Cody First Presbyterian, the answer to that is a much bigger concept then the popular Christmas story.
“Christmas is almost always the light coming onto the darkness,” he said. “There’s a lot of darkness in our world, with the coming of Christ, God enters into the world.
Montgomery points not first to the books of Matthew and Luke, but to John.
“One of the best stories to read is John 1, ‘and the beginning was the Word,’” Montgomery said. “It’s the theological basis of Christmas.
“John 1 doesn’t have all of the Christmas card Christmas stories, but if you read John 1, it talks of the Word.
“It speaks of the living Word of God coming among us.”
That, he said, is the traditional, liturgical understanding of Christmas.
“I don’t want to detract from the Christmas card story, but if all it is is a sentimental story you miss the point,” he said.
So Montgomery focuses on the Word, whether he’s talking to church members on a normal Sunday or a mix of visitors, family and members on Christmas.
“We love it when people come,” he said.
Montgomery has preached since 1985 and has been at the Cody church since 1997, so he said he’s worked to deliver his message of Christmas in fresh ways.
“After 36 or 37 years, it’s the same basic truth, various roads to that destination,” he said. “There’s a legitimate effort taking place in town to share that goodness.”
Stork aims to share that goodness and had to prepare to present it three times Christmas Eve to account for all of the extra people.
He recognizes the audience is a different makeup than normally.
“Considering our audience, there will be a good number of folks there not regular church attendees and we want to make it relevant to everyone,” he said. “Sometimes it can be easy in the church to assume everyone knows the story and why its significant. To not assume that people will make the connection to the ‘so what,’ so we try clearly to answer that question.”
It may be a different route than the one Montgomery takes, but both pastors come to the same basic truth.
“If we truly comprehend who Jesus is and why he came, then that demands from us a response of faith and worship,” Stork said. “We want that to come through loud and clear, not in an overbearing or legalistic way, but in an inspiring way and a way that gives hope.”
In the end, the story of Christmas is one of optimism and a brighter future ahead.
“It is a message ultimately of hope and grace and so we really hope that is communicated,” Stork said.
