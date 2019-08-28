People and business owners serviced by city utilities are invited on Tuesday to share their thoughts on proposed changes to electricity rates with the city council.
Council meetings start at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
An amended ordinance with a new electricity service rate schedule has passed on first and second readings. If the council approves changes on third and final reading after the public hearing, new rates go into effect Oct. 1.
Proposed changes to the City of Cody’s residential and commercial electric rates are intended to increase the city’s electrical fund revenue by 6 percent over three years.
More revenue is needed to cover inflation, increased maintenance and operating costs and planned capital projects, said Phillip Bowman, public works director.
The final electric rate structure focuses on three customer classifications: Retail, commercial and large commercial, which is charged an extra demand fee.
The modified model will lower residential base rates while increasing customer use rates. As a result, not all residential customers served by the city will pay more.
Smaller residential users will see a decrease in their monthly bill, larger users typically will see an increase while average users will not be much impacted, Bowman said.
About 2,800 of Cody’s 3,751 residential customers, or 75 percent, can expect to see little change or an actual drop in their monthly bill totals, mainly due to a lower base rate, he said.
All commercial users can expect to pay more. Businesses will see on average a 2.9 percent increase each year over three years as base rates and usage rates go up.
At second reading Aug. 20, Bowman said the city had received a few phone calls from residents asking for analysis of how the new rates would affect their monthly bill.
The rate schedule results from a study by Utility Financial Solutions.
Asked by council member Glenn Nielson how the proposed rates compare to other electrical service providers, Bowman referenced an analysis by the consultant done early in the process.
“(The rate schedule) seemed to match with other municipal providers and is in line with what Rocky Mountain Power charges, if not slightly lower,” he said.
To see the “City of Cody Electric Cost of Service Study and Rate Design” report by UFS or to learn how the proposed model will affect your monthly bill, call City Hall, (307) 527-7511.
