First Lady Melania Trump is coming to Yellowstone National Park on Friday.
It’s part of a two-day trip to the region for the First Lady, who will start her trip alongside Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt in Jackson and Grand Teton National Park.
Trump will be promoting her anti-bullying #BeBest campaign, according to a White House release.
Friday they’ll start in Grand Teton before heading to Old Faithful.
Bernhardt made a public appearance at the spot alongside Vice President Mike Pence in June at which point Pence spoke of a plan to increase funding to the parks for improvements.
The two then helped lay new planking on the Old Faithful boardwalk.
