Recent Cody City Council consent agenda action dealt with ways to dispose of obsolete equipment, a contract to provide Northwest College credit through the rec center and relocating a utility easement for a two-lot subdivision.
Council members:
• Authorized selling a ballistic police vest valued at $350 to Jackson police.
Officer Stephen O’Donnell Jr., who accepted a position with the City of Jackson, has resigned from the Cody Police Department. His city-issued ballistic vest, bought in March 2017 for $700, is still within its five-year service rating.
Since vests are fitted to each individual, the CPD is unable to reassign it to another Cody officer.
• Declared 71 used transformers as no longer usable within the city electric distribution system and accepted a $4,593 bid from T&R Electric Supply Co. of Colman, S.D., for the surplus transformers and equipment purchase.
• Authorized an agreement with Northwest College that outlines conditions under which its students may earn wellness credits by participating in relevant classes at the Rec Center.
Continuing a current arrangement, the new agreement is effective for one year ending June 30, 2021.
Rec Center fitness coordinator Kelly Serfus Bower oversees the program for the city.
The Rec Center is reimbrused by NWC after each semester, paying $30 per enrolled student per class for site maintenance and another $61 per student per class up to seven total. If enrollment is 7-20 students, NWC agrees to pay a flat rate of $488.
• Approved amending a plat to the Cook Minor Subdivision at 1702 31st St. needed to relocate a gas line easement.
When North Forty Investments of Powell asked to divide the .64-acre property into two lots in 2017, one lot contained a home and the second lot was vacant.
Acting on a recommendation from planning and zoning board members, the city council approved preliminary and final plats for the proposed subdivision, located somewhat south of Cody Middle School.
Plans are to move the gas line easement, which crosses near the middle of the back lot, to the south side of the lot, and Black Hills Energy has agreed to the new easement location, according to Todd Stowell, city planner.
