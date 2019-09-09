Due to the recent rainfall over the Fishhawk Fire which has significantly slowed the fire growth, the Park County Sheriff, on the advice of the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team, has lifted all evacuation restrictions for the residences in the area of the fire.
In other words, there are no CodeRED evacuation statuses for the properties at this time and residents and owners have unlimited access to their properties.
However, the Forest Service closure for the area around the fire remains in effect. This includes closure of the Kitty Creek Trail, Fishhawk Trail and Blackwater Trail. Rocky Mountain Incident Management Blue Team will transition command back to the Wapiti Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest today at 6 pm.
The Fishhawk Fire continues to smolder and will do so until the area receives significant snowfall. Therefore, residents showed continue to be aware that the fire could still pose a danger should weather conditions change. Residents should monitor the CodeRED system and this page for any changes in evacuation status.
