Successful bids on four vehicles, all from Cody dealers, have come in under budget for the City of Cody.
In a single consent agenda vote, council members recently approved bids on three police vehicles and a skid steer loader for the electric division.
Denny Menholt’s $32,998 bid was the lowest of three submitted for a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 half-ton crew-cab pickup with police package.
Other bids were $43,912 and $33,036.
Adding another $9,000 to customize the pickup for police use, the total is about $10,000 less than the $52,000 budget.
Fremont Motors’ bid of $68,190 was the lowest of four submitted for two 2020 Ford all-wheel-drive police utility vehicles. Other bids ranged $69,194-$76,696.
One vehicle replaces an older one, and the second is needed for an additional officer whose position was recently added to the CPD.
Upfitting two vehicles for law enforcement use costs about $18,000 for a total anticipated expense of $86,190 – roughly $10,000 under the $96,326 budgeted.
A bid of $51,391 from Bobcat of the Big Horn Basin for a S650 T4 skid steer loader with attachments is below the approved $55,000 budgeted.
Bids submitted by four other skid steer vendors ranged from $45,360 for a loader lacking two requested attachments to a high of $63,560.
The city will sell replaced vehicles by public surplus auction.
In the same Aug. 6 consent agenda vote, the city council rejected two bids received for a new self-propelled street sweeper, instead allowing city staff to review available options and later seek new bids on the unit intended for the streets division.
The city has approved a $300,000 budget for the purchase.
