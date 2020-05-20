The Park County Fair is asking the state for a variance to allow at least animal judging.
During the Fair Board meeting Tuesday, members discussed their options for having the fair under the current guidelines of social gatherings from Gov. Mark Gordon. While those guidelines are expected to change in the future, the board had to make a decision on how to hold the fair in order to even have the event.
Beyond the judging, members are looking at an event with no carnival, no entertainment and no outside vendors.
If the variance is approved, the only vendors considered will be local vendors, with priority given to vendors serving lunch and dinner over those serving snacks.
A beer garden is being considered, because no carnival or entertainment leaves a larger area to help maintain social distancing. Admittance to the beer garden would be free, with the only cost being the beer itself.
The only entertainment being considered for the fair would be local bands and musicians.
The board decided against holding a virtual judging competition.
When members considered restricting the event to just participants, their families, judges and fair staff, county commissioner liaison Lee Livingston said even that option would require a variance.
“You can do just what you’re talking about, you can suggest that as a variance and propose it to the state officer,” Livingston said. “Any of the stuff on how you would put it on and make it work, if you put it in writing and ask the state for a variance, you can send it out. It will get reviewed, they’ll forward it to the state health officer.”
Livingston said the requests for the variance may be altered and some details outright removed before they get approved, but this way the Fair Board can plan for the limited fair and scale it back later if necessary.
“We may need a contingency, maybe have to do the virtual show after all, but this may be the best way to have any fair,” Livingston said. “I know it’s a lot to muddle through, and maybe all for naught, but it would be better to prepare for it now.”
The first and biggest request is the amount of people permitted through the gates, primarily based on how many adults can accompany children to show their animals.
With the number of children with animals in Park County hoping to attend, that already increases the amount considerably. Judges would also be necessary, and fair employees to maintain the rest of the fair.
Due to the variance being in the planning stage and needing approval, factors accounting for the crowd size, the judges and the schedule for the animals are still being considered.
With the current budget, the members believe they will be able to afford this limited fair, and will be able to put more money into next year’s fair, with the only downside being almost no revenue coming in from this one.
