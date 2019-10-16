As Northwest College prepares for its first registered nursing program at the Cody Center this spring, Cody Regional Health’s chief clinical officer sees a lot of benefits.
“NWC’s spring program will allow people who work during the day to do evening classes and clinical rotations,” said Keith Ungrund, a CRH nursing administrator. “It also provides nursing program graduates around the first of the year which will help provide nurse candidates for positions that may be open around that time of the year.”
A cohort of 10 students will be accepted into the program and will begin their course of study Jan. 15.
The four core nursing courses will be delivered online, and students will attend in-person for lab at the Cody Center, as well as for clinical experiences that will be scheduled in the region at various healthcare facilities. The clinical experiences and lab will be scheduled in the evening and on weekends to accomodate working individuals and families.
College staff said the hybrid delivery supports the demographics of the NWC service area where working, nontraditional students are raising children and would like to work on a nursing career.
“LPN-to-RN students would have the same option to enter at midpoint as the NWC RN students located in Powell,” NWC Nursing Director Marneé Crawford said. “The hybrid delivery mirrors the NWC LPN program, facilitates a seamless transition for LPNs into the RN program and responds to working students’ request to provide online and hybrid course delivery options.”
Crawford encourages LPNs who are interested in the RN program in Cody to watch the website for their first opportunity to apply for the Advanced Placement option in fall 2020 and their opportunity to enter in the spring of 2021.
Students enrolled in the program in Cody will follow the same admission process, entrance criteria and the NWC Nursing Student Handbook as students on the NWC Powell campus. The exception is that students must meet with director of nursing or the nursing program coordinator to ensure understanding of the hybrid nature of the RN program in Cody.
“We’re excited about this new opportunity for nursing education to reach more students interested in nursing and supporting the needs for a strong nursing workforce for this region of Wyoming,” Crawford said.
Ungrund is pleased with how the college has worked with hospitals in the Big Horn Basin to identify a helpful program.
“We appreciate NWC’s collaboration with hospitals around the basin,” he said.
The spring program was a suggestion brought to Crawford at one of the regional nurse leadership meetings.
Interested students must apply by Nov. 1 at nwc.edu/nursing/.
For more information, contact Dr. Crawford, Marnee.Crawford@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6474.
