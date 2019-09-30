Park County bucked the trend and recorded a lower August unemployment rate at 3.3 percent while the state rate rose to 3.7 percent.
The decrease was due in part to fewer people in the job market. For August, 16,461 people were employed in the county as compared to 16,847 in July, while those unemployed fell 586-549.
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services recently released the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate. Wyoming’s unemployment rate remained lower than its year-ago level of 4.2 percent.
In Park County the rate is also down slightly from 3.4 percent last August.
From July to August, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased. The largest decreases were seen in Campbell (down 5.7 percent to 4.5 percent), Washakie (4.3-3.5) and Albany (4-3.2) counties.
From August 2018 to August 2019, unemployment rates fell in 15 counties, rose in seven counties, and remained unchanged in Big Horn County. The largest decreases occurred in Converse (3.5-2.8), Fremont (4.7-4.1), Sweetwater (4-3.5), and Natrona (4.3-3.8). Unemployment rates increased in Campbell (4-4.5), Hot Springs (3.1-3.5), Goshen (3.4-3.7), and Platte (3.3-3.6).
Teton County had the lowest unemployment rate in August at 2 percent, followed by Niobrara County at 2.6, and Weston County, Converse County, and Carbon County, each at 2.8. The highest unemployment rates were found in Campbell County at 4.5 and Fremont County at 4.1.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) increased from 292,500 in August 2018 to 296,700 in August 2019, a gain of 4,200 jobs (1.4 percent).
