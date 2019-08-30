The state of Wyoming is holding more than $85 million belonging to current and former residents of Wyoming – including more than $2.4 million earmarked for those in Park County.
Representatives of the Wyoming Unclaimed Property Division of the State Treasurer’s Office will be in Cody on Friday, 8 a.m.-noon at the Park County Courthouse’s EOC Room.
“We are visiting the area as part of an outreach mission to help citizens find and claim their lost money,” said Unclaimed Property administrator Jeff Robertson. “If you think you have money in your name or possibly money that belonged to a parent or grandparent who has passed away, we encourage you to stop by and visit with one of our claims specialists.”
The state also has a searchable database at mycash.wyo.gov, where individuals can enter their name and see what type of properties may belong to them. There also is a video on the website that helps explain each of the steps to search and create a claim.
Money and other types of unclaimed property, including stocks, mutual funds and safe deposit boxes, are turned over to the state when a business, agency or governmental agency cannot locate the owner for a specified time period.
“Even if you have received unclaimed property in the past, more money is turned over every year,” Robertson said. “Because of this, the money being held by the state has continued to increase.”
To make a valid claim, owners need to provide documentation, as needed, depending on the type of property turned over to the state and the level of information provided about the owner.
“If you plan on visiting with us on Sept. 6, make sure you bring a valid ID along with any other documentation you feel may be necessary to prove you are the rightful owner,” Robertson said.
Wyoming law requires the state to hold unclaimed property in perpetuity until the rightful owner is able to claim it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.