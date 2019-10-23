Last month in a clip on SportsCenter, ESPN broadcaster Kenny Mayne helped recognize the newest Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools in the U.S.
“We’re here to congratulate ESPN Honor Roll Schools, who are taking their commitment of inclusion to the next level and being an example and model for schools everywhere,” Mayne said.
Thirty-four schools across the nation, from elementary to college, met the 10 standards to be selected, including Cody High School, the first school in Wyoming to receive the honor.
“It’s awesome,” CHS ninth grader and Special Olympian Brindi Brittain said. “We worked really hard to get this.”
Unified Sports places people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. There are more than 6,500 Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools across the nation dedicated to creating climates of inclusion on their school campuses.
“It feels really good,” sophomore Paige Bower said. “It’s definitely something to be proud of.”
Cody Special Olympic volunteers Sarah Call and Jessica Purdum submitted CHS for consideration in the spring.
To celebrate the honor, there was a school-wide assembly Oct. 17. Special Olympics Wyoming president Priscilla Dowse spoke during the event.
“Wyoming may be small but we’re mighty,” she said.
“It’s no longer us and them. We’ve gone from just a sport program to a sport program changing the world and Unified Sports leads the way.”
Cody offers unified bowling, cross country skiing, basketball, track, swimming and soccer.
“We hope to add Alpine skiing at some point as well,” Call said.
An average of 25 students participate in the Unified Sports program.
“I like to play with my friends,” said Brittain, who participates in basketball, swimming, skiing and bowling.
Bower is in her second year in the program and participates in swimming.
“One of my swim coaches asked if I wanted to volunteer for it,” she said. “It’s really fun being with the athletes.”
There are monthly meetings that include lunch and an activity. September’s meeting had 22 students attend, with 20-30 attending each meeting.
And this fall a unified physical education class, set up similar to Cody’s life sports class, has 18 students who participate in activities such as paddle boarding, hiking and fishing.
During the assembly, members of the class played volleyball on stage to demonstrate unified sports in action.
Then a video was played talking about Unified Sports at CHS. It also featured a clip from Tim Shriver, chairman of Special Olympics.
“You truly are what our future will be, much more understanding and accepting,” he said.
The event concluded with the ESPN clip.
“We’re proud of the work your school has put in,” Mayne said. “You’re not only creating a school of inclusion, but a world of inclusion. As you go through school and enter the world, bring with you the spirit of these 10 standards.”
CHS met 10 qualifications for Unified Champion Schools
A Special Olympics Unified Champion School, according to the national organization, has an inclusive school climate and exudes a sense of collaboration, engagement and respect for all members of the student body and staff.
A Unified Champion School receiving national banner recognition is one that has demonstrated commitment to inclusion by achieving the ten standards described below.
1. Unified Sports are offered in at least two seasons throughout the school year.
2. Unified Sports participation occurs regularly over the course of each sport season or school term and includes competition.
3. An adult coach for each sport who has received training on Special Olympics Unified Sports.
4. Unified Sports are officially recognized by the school in a similar style as other athletics and activities.
5. A Unified Club or student group offers leadership opportunities and training for students with and without intellectual disabilities.
6. The inclusive club and group meets at least once per month throughout the school year.
7. The inclusive club and group has an adult liaison and is officially recognized by the school in a similar style as other clubs and activities
8. At least two whole-school engagement activities are implemented per school year.
9. Students with and without disabilities are involved with planning and leading the awareness activities.
10. The school is currently self-sustainable or has a plan in place to sustain the three components into the future.
