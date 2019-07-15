A survivor of a recent double-fatality wreck involving four locals on WYO 120 North has been hospitalized in Denver as she receives surgeries to repair massive facial fractures.
Vaughn Gdula, the driver of the Toyota Highlander that was hit head-on July 6 by a motorcycle, said wife Charlotte Gdula was taken to Billings and then flown to University of Colorado Hospital.
Vaughn Gdula, who was treated at the scene, said his wife’s current time frame for recovery is 4-6 months.
“She had surgery on Sunday to close a deep facial cut and try to save her right eye,” Gdula said. “She has fractures and broken bones on both hands and are stabilized through custom splints. Upcoming operations are for facial reconstruction and plastic surgery.”
He said projections could change based on surgical findings.
The motorcycle was ridden by Tim and Stacey Zeller, longtime Cody residents who had been married since 1982, who were both killed in the collision.
Meeteetse fatality
Victoria Smith, 56, of Basin, was recently identified as the woman killed in a two-vehicle collision June 29 outside of Meeteetse.
Motorcycle crash near airport
The driver of a Jeep Cherokee that hit a motorcycle June 10 at the Meeteetse and Greybull highway intersection was cited for a stop sign violation.
The two riders of the motorcycle from California were hospitalized and were recovering at last check.
