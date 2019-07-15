The DNA of mountain lions and the potential for hybridization of New York City coyotes and domestic dogs are elements in a July 18 lecture by an American Museum of Natural History official in the Draper After Dark series.
Anthony Caragiulo, assistant director of genomic operations at the Sackler Institute for Comparative Genomics, will give a free talk in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West Coe Auditorium at 5:15 p.m.
The title of the program is “Back to the Future: Leveraging Museum Collections in Contemporary Studies.”
Caragiulo says advances provide researchers and scientists better opportunities to learn from evolutionary processes.
