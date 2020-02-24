A new convenience store will likely be added to the list of amenities and services at Yellowstone Regional Airport this year.
It was announced at a recent YRA board meeting the airport’s general manager, Bob Hooper, is involved in negotiations with Mike Bailey of Riverton-based Bailey Oil Fuel Depot to construct a gas station on the south, US 14-16-20 East side of the airport.
“It’s a good business location,” Bailey said in a phone interview.
The business would construct its own facilities but lease property from the airport.
“It looked like a really good spot. It’s right there near (WYO) 120 to Meeteetse and the Greybull Highway,” Bailey said.
Bailey said in a phone call last week that he, Hooper and attorney Scott Kolpitcke are still negotiating details of the lease. The facility will be 16,000 square feet and Bailey will be offered a price of 10 cents per square foot, equating to a rental price of $1,600 per year.
Based on information provided by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Bailey will decide whether it would be more feasible to directly connect to US 14-16-20 East or to build off the airport’s Roger Sedam Drive.
The manned store is scheduled for a late summer to early fall opening. Bailey would not pay rent during the period of construction or at the end of six months, whichever comes first.
“There’s not very many people who want to come put up their business on leased land,” said Mason Short, Aviation Business Development Manager at KLJ Engineering.
YRA board member Heidi Rasmussen expressed desire that all construction arrangements at the airport be conducted in this manner because of precedent set. Fellow board member Bucky Hall did not see it this way, citing it as a standalone situation.
“Completely disagree,” he said. “Just because you make a decision one day as a board doesn’t mean you set a precedent for every action you take.”
Bailey said the new convenience store and gas station would have pull-in access for large RVs and trucks, with diesel pump islands also on site.
“It’s not going to be just a card lot,” Hooper said.
Bailey Oil already operates two unmanned gas stations in Cody, one on West Yellowstone and another on Mountain View.
Site plans will be submitted to the YRA board and City of Cody Planning and Zoning department before construction begins. Bailey said these documents are not yet finalized.
Wait, did I just read that the rent is $1,600 a year ($133.33 per month)???? WHAT??? That has to be a misprint...no way is a lease that cheap, right?
