A Washakie County man previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The older man was a resident of a Washakie County long-term care facility identified earlier as experiencing COVID-19 outbreak. Testing has so far identified five cases among facility staff and six cases among residents. The county has 16 cases, by far the most in the Big Horn Basin, and added three more Thursday.
There have now been 12 reported deaths, 608 lab-confirmed cases and 193 probable cases reported so far among Wyoming residents, along with 546 recoveries.
