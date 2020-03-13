Compiled from Wyoming News Exchange newspapers
Fears over the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 have prompted officials across the state to cancel events and limit access to facilities.
University of Wyoming officials announced Thursday the school’s spring break would be extended by a week, to March 30, to give officials time to determine how they could offer classes online if the spread of the illness prevents the return of students.
“The week after spring break will be dedicated to assisting instructional faculty whose courses are currently delivered face-to-face in developing, redesigning and delivering courses and curriculum through distance modalities,” said UW acting President Neil Theobald.
Sheridan College canceled all classes until April 5, adding two weeks to its spring break, while Eastern Wyoming College in added a week to its spring break. Northwest College in Powell added several days to its spring break.
On Thursday, fears of the spread of the illness prompted Casper-Natrona County Health Department officials to cancel the state high school Class 4A and 3A tournaments being played at the Casper Events Center and Casper College. Also canceled was the state speech tournament.
Other coronavirus-related developments included:
Nursing homes: Nursing homes across the state restricted visitation to prevent the spread of the illness.
Student trips: Theobold urged UW students studying in Europe to return to the United States immediately. A Gillette College singing group set to perform in Ireland reached Denver and was preparing to board an airplane for Dublin when the college district canceled all travel for students.
Democratic caucuses: The Wyoming Democratic Party canceled all county caucus and convention events.
“Our priority is ensuring that people are healthy and safe,” said party Chairman Joe Barbuto. “Holding public events right now would put that in jeopardy, so this is the responsible course of action.”
VA Hospitals: Visitors were restricted at VA Medical Centers in Cheyenne and Sheridan. In Sheridan, officials said no visitors will be allowed, while in Cheyenne, only visitors under the age of 18 were banned.
Events: In addition to the state high school basketball tournaments, a number of local events were canceled, including the 44th World Championship Jackson Hole Snowmobile Hill Climb.
Also canceled was a town square concert for the Jackson Hole Rendezvous festival.
Newspapers contributing to this report included the Casper Star-Tribune, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Gillette News Record, The Sheridan Press, Torrington Telegram and Jackson Hole Daily.
