Easter will still be celebrated around Cody, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak it won’t look the same.
Businesses, organizations and churches have had to adapt for the spring holiday.
Most churches in the Cody area are continuing with the way they have done sermons for the past couple of weeks, with livestreamed or recorded video sermons and the promotion of home faith practices.
Some churches are doing something a little different for the special day of Easter Sunday, such as the Cody Bible Church, which is having a public but still socially isolated sermon, as the congregation members will be staying in their cars.
“We are going to have a drive-up service in our church parking lot,” said Joyce Tillery of Bible Church. “Due to all that is going on right now, we just wanted to do something special, holding to the social distancing guidelines.
“We are also going to be recording our service, so if people choose not to come out, they can go to our website codybiblechurc.org and they can view our video service later in the day.”
The church is located at 2137 Cougar Ave., and the service is at 11 a.m.
People may check with their church’s social media pages for any changes.
The pandemic is affecting more than church services.
The annual Cody Lion’s Club Easter Egg Hunt was canceled to prevent large crowds of people gathering.
QT’s Restaurant at the Holiday Inn’s Easter Buffet was also canceled, but the restaurant is still providing a special service. For $65, people will receive a honeyed ham family dinner, served with au gratin potatoes, or roasted turkey breast with stuffing and gravy, as well as fresh steamed asparagus with hollandaise sauce, broccoli salad, dinner rolls and four chocolate eclairs. Orders have to be made by noon Thursday for curbside pickup on Easter Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cowtown Candy, as it has done for many years, is making custom Easter baskets, which they are currently shipping or allowing people to pick up from the back door, due to roadwork preventing curbside pickup.
Owner Kenny Lee said the service was popular this year due to the circumstances, but hasn’t had any significant increase from last year’s orders. The only thing different were how orders were being made.
“We’ve always done custom Easter baskets. It just seems a lot more popular right now because people are struggling,” Lee said. “We’ve been shipping them out, and we do curbside pickup like we’ve been doing. We’ve done different methods of ordering from last year, such as ordering them by phone or online. We’re really grateful to have people ordering from us right now.”
Besides the Easter season, Lee said that he and many other businesses have been trying to stay open for their customers, and that it is the mutual generosity between business and customer, supporting each other while still following social isolation guidelines, that have been able to make it work.
“All of it is, just like other businesses, one, we want to be there for our customers, and two, we want to stay in business after this blows over,” Lee said. “Some of us are closed temporarily, others are trying to stay open, and we’re having to use our imagination to do so. Like Legend Bookstore has taken its inventory online and selling books that way.”
He said for now Cowtown Candy is taking orders however they can.
“Everyone in the community is realizing more and more how dependent we are on each other, and realizing how important it is to shop local to support the community,” he said.
