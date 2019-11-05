Traffic patterns will be restricted Tuesday and Wednesday in the U.S. 14/16/20 tunnels west of Cody.
 
"There will be lane closures of the highway through the tunnels between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, with traffic delays," said Paul Cortez, Wyoming Department of Transportation assistant state bridge engineer, operations, in Cheyenne. "Inspection of all three tunnels is expected to take two days to complete. We will be evaluating/relamping the electrical/lighting system, and other work will include evaluation of the rock liner in the vent shaft of the long tunnel and rock surrounding the portals, and assessing the effectiveness of the long tunnel's exhaust fans."
 
Cortez said WYDOT apologizes for the inconvenience. "These inspections are important to help WYDOT maintain its mission of providing a safe, high quality and efficient transportation system for the citizens of Wyoming," he said.

