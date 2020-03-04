Don’t let the orange traffic pylons and drums along Sheridan fool you. Streets and sidewalks in downtown Cody are not closed, and businesses are open as usual.
That’s a message merchants whose establishments are impacted by a roadway rehabilitation project want people to know now that construction is underway.
On Monday the Wyoming Department of Transportation started Phase 1 of its Cody Improvements Project by removing concrete outside China Town and The Meatery restaurants on the northwest side of the 10th and Sheridan intersection.
Over the next two weeks, activity will move east down 10th and 11th streets on the north side of the road. Traffic will switch to the north side of Sheridan and work to the south side by March 16.
While streets and sidewalks remain open during construction, there is no parking in front of businesses along the active construction zone.
Audrey Duke, owner of Olive & Pearl, said construction had affected business at her 1183 Sheridan boutique across from The Irma Hotel.
“Yesterday we saw a dramatic decline in business,” she said Tuesday while attending the first weekly Cody Improvements Project meeting in the Cody Club Room.
Public meetings, scheduled each Tuesday 10-11 a.m., are an opportunity for people to visit with employees of contractor S&S Builders of Gillette, flaggers with S&L of Cowley and Wyoming Department of Transportation representatives. Tuesday’s meeting focused on the project schedule for the next three weeks.
Expressing a desire to remain optimistic, Duke said she hopes construction does not hinder people from doing business downtown.
“I was pleasantly surprised when (construction) came to fruition (Monday),” she said. “Traffic is moving through smoothly.”
While work takes place on the north side of Sheridan, two-way traffic is directed along the south side of the roadway, with one lane in each direction. The speed limit is reduced to 20 miles per hour through the two-block work zone.
“Actually, (drivers) get through faster because there’s one less traffic light,” Duke said, referencing the inactive stoplight at 11th.
To avoid traffic stalls, no left turns are allowed for westbound traffic, said Leslie Hackworth of Powell, WYDOT civil engineer.
Worried construction activity will lead people to believe they can’t access stores, Duke said they may view Sheridan as something to avoid during construction.
“It’s not,” she said. “It’s a smooth transition. There’s plenty of parking on the side streets.”
Cody Beers, WYDOT spokesperson, said the department will continue to tell people they can access the stores, and suggested businesses do the same type of marketing.
As with the orange pylons, wooden barricades in the form of 4-foot saw horses, placed along the sidewalk edges, do not signal closures. They are to keep pedestrians safely away from construction dangers on the street.
Todd Frost, WYDOT resident engineer, said some people falsely believe the project involves tearing the entire street out as was done in the 1980s. Not so. Only areas marked with orange paint are involved. For example, sidewalk along storefronts will be replaced only where it’s cracked or broken up.
Work consists of removing and then replacing specific sections of damaged concrete pavement, curb and gutter and sidewalk. Because of ADA ramp upgrades, the worst disruptions will occur at intersections.
Kurt Countryman, S&S project manager, said they will start to pour curb and gutter next week, and will continue to pour concrete panels on the street this week and next.
Beers offered to provide project drawings to merchants.
“If they want to see what happens in front of each business on both sides of Sheridan, we can come and visit,” he said.
Working hours are generally 7 a.m. until dark six days per week. Frost said by June 15 work on both sides of the street from 10th-14th will be 100% finished.
At that point construction will stop for two months during Cody’s peak tourist season. Phase 2 will begin mid-August.
Direct questions about the project to Frost, (307) 587-2220 or Beers, (307) 856-1341.
