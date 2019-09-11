Local health organizations, including Cody Regional Health, Healthy Park County, Heritage Health Center, Powell Valley Healthcare and Park County Public Health have come together to complete this year’s Community Health Needs Assessment.
Every three years for the past six, multiple CHNA’s have been conducted in Park County by individual health organizations. However, all parties present in conducting this year’s CHNA agree it has been a repetitive and siloed approach.
“We thought it was better to pool resources and work together for a greater impact,” said Bill Crampton, Park County nurse manager.
The CHNA process provides a way for communities to prioritize their health needs and then plan and act upon the unmet needs collaboratively over the next three years. All organizations are using numerical factual data supplemented by a survey given to Park County at large, to collect direct community feedback.
“We all were excited to work together on this because when we pool our resources, it makes this large task much easier to complete, implement and see results. The data collected will be used as a guiding reference to assist our Healthy Park County Coalition efforts in the coming years,” said Wendy Morris, Healthy Park County coordinator.
The plan is to have the 2019-21 CHNA finalized by December. People may access this document by visiting any of the organizations websites.
For more information about the Park County Community Health Needs call or email Morris with Healthy Park County, (307) 578-2707 or wmorris@codyregionalhealth.org.
