Cody Regional Health received an award last week for its home care services.
The hospital was named a Top Agency of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. Cody Regional’s Home Health has received this award for the past 4 years.
Carol Anders, director of Home Health and Hospice services at Cody Regional Health, said the staff’s dedication to delivering personal care and going the extra mile for patients has helped achieve the HomeCare Elite recognition over these past years.
“Our goal is to keep people out of the hospital or emergency room,” Anders said. “We tell our patients to call our team if they need something and it’s not an emergency. Our patients know we are there for them.”
