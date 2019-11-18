Larry Patrick owner of the BIG HORN RADIO NETWORK in Cody and 24 radio stations across Wyoming was recently inducted in the Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame is an annual celebration of individuals who have been the creators, innovators, journalists, leaders, performers and producers of the electronic arts.
The ceremony was Nov. 14.
