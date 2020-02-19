Cody’s Groathouse Construction will oversee the construction of the Cody School District’s $3.42 million transportation complex to be built at Beacon Hill.
Trustees approved the bidder over five other companies at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Facilities director Terry Gardenhire said two of those companies stood out with their cost estimates and methods and Groathouse and Diamond Point Construction were brought back for a post-bid meeting.
He said Groathouse stood out for putting in work ahead of time to improve project plans.
“The Groathouse project estimator generated most of the questions that were asked about the project and has demonstrated a thorough understanding of the work scope,” Gardenhire wrote in notes supporting the recommendation. “Other contractors benefitted from his experience as all questions and answers were shared with all potential bidders. It should also be noted that based on his work, the site grading plan was updated saving (the district) in the neighborhood of $300,000.”
Subcontractors Groathouse plans to use include Bar-T Electric, Basin Mechanical, Cody Overhead Door, Quality Asphalt, AC Millworks, Rapid Fire protection and KB Masonry.
The company is eyeing completing the project by the end of the year.
Gardenhire said a new timeline would be prepared for the work phase. There will also be more work done to see if there are any other ways to reduce costs.
“Award contract, then engage that person in discussion of how we can save some money – land on some things that make sense for us,” he said.
Already the district is looking at laying asphalt in the high-use areas of the new site but relying on gravel in other areas that could be designated for staff parking.
The bid-award came a little more than a year after trustees voted to move forward on building a new transportation facility on Beacon Hill, as opposed to renovating the current facility on 19th Street.
Since that vote, trustees and staff have worked with architects and other experts to design a new complex and sell the rest of the land on Beacon Hill, the proceeds of which constitute a large chunk of the money being spent on the project.
The district also plans to sell the current bus barn land once the transportation department has moved to the new location.
The financing will come from a variety of sources, including nearly $2 million from a reserve fund, and the property sale will also provide a sizeable amount of money to help fund the project.
Plans involve a new bus barn, maintenance building and small office building near the FFA barn.
