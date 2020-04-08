A 2012 Chevy Impala. Oscillating fans. A Kenmore stove.
The City of Cody has surplus property to sell, and on Tuesday city council members approved disposing of unneeded or abandoned items through the online auction PublicSurplus.com.
But potential buyers won’t need to rush to the website looking for an item just yet. The battle to stop the spread of novel coronavirus has put the auction on hold.
Due to the COVID-19 health directives, an auction date has not yet been set, according to a report by Leslie Brumage, city finance officer.
Once a date is determined, the city will notify the community by advertising in the newspaper.
In the meantime, auction items are posted on the city’s website. The list of items includes computers, vehicles, office furniture, a cherry picker, tools, an icemaker, toner cartridges and a group of miscellaneous hats.
According to Brumage, it is difficult to determine how much revenue the city will receive from the sale when it does occur.
“There are a few larger-ticket items in the auction that should bring good prices, and some items will have minimum bid amounts,” she wrote. “If each of these items sells for the reserve, the city would receive at least $8,000.”
Past auctions have generated $5,000-$25,000 for the city, she said.
