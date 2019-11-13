A three-location rockfall mitigation project is scheduled to begin at a pair of locations Monday with rock scaling, rock removal and repair of the existing rockfall fence west of Cody alongside U.S. 14-16-20, and rock scaling on U.S. 20-WYO 789 in Wind River Canyon.
Grading, rockfall mitigation and other work in the $664,000 project are scheduled at three locations: U.S. 20-WYO 789 between Shoshoni and Thermopolis (milepost 120.6, about 12 miles south of Thermopolis) in Wind River Canyon, WYO 296 (Chief Joseph Scenic Highway (milepost 35.6, about 11 miles west of WYO 296’s junction with WYO 120), and U.S. 14-16-20 at milepost 44.58, about seven miles west of Cody.
The U.S. 14-16-20 work rockfall mitigation work, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody, “consists of scaling loose material, removal of rockfall debris and repair of the existing rockfall fence.”
Frost said prime contractor Oftedal Construction, Inc., of Casper is scheduled to begin Nov. 18 with rock scaling.
“Traffic will be carried without delay through the project 7-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. During the remainder of the time, motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes,” he said.
Work is also scheduled to begin Nov. 18 on rockfall mitigation in Wind River Canyon.
“This work consists of scaling large boulders above the roadway and removal of rockfall debris. Scheduled work on Nov. 18 includes placement of a temporary concrete barrier to protect the roadway during work operations,” Frost said.
Frost said a 12-foot width restriction will be in place for northbound vehicles during this project.
“Motorists can expect up to 20-minute delays during working hours, which is generally daylight until dusk,” Frost said.
The contractor is expected to work at both locations Monday through Saturday as weather allows. Digital message signs were placed last week at both locations notifying motorists of the upcoming work.
The rockfall mitigation work west of Cody and in Wind River Canyon is scheduled to be completed by Feb. 1, 2020.
WYO 296 rockfall mitigation work is tentatively scheduled for the spring of 2020.
“Work on Chief Joseph Scenic Highway consists of rockfall mesh repair including installation of four new grouted anchors and taglines in Paint Creek Canyon,” Frost said.
The WYO 296 work is scheduled to be completed by early June.
Contract completion on the three projects is June 30, 2020.
