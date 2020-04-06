Ashley O’Neil, an employment specialist with Cody Workforce Services Center, said prior to the COVID-19 pandemic an average day saw 20-30 phone calls and a couple of walk-ins.
For the past 2 1/2 weeks center employees have fielded roughly 200 calls per day and many days arrive at work before 8 a.m. to a parking lot full of people waiting.
“This has been very unprecedented,” she said.
Unemployment claims across Wyoming have quadrupled since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. And in towns with tourist economies such as Cody, a dip in visitors this spring and summer could prevent any improvement. Park County reported a 5% unemployment rate in February, one of the highest rates in the state. The county generally has one of the state’s lower rates in the summer.
Claims have spiked so much that the department has adjusted its filing process.
“The rapid increase in claims requires us to adjust our processes to meet demand,” said Robin Sessions Cooley, director for DWS.
Wyoming had 4,652 new claims for unemployment insurance during the week of March 22-28, which is an increase of 909 from the week of March 15-21. The week of March 15-21 had 3,743 new unemployment claims, which was up 3,234 over the week of March 8-14, in which there were 509 new claims.
Continued claims also rose during the week of March 22-28. There were 6,010 continued claims that week, as compared to 4,199 the week of March 15-21 and 4,201 the week of March 8-14.
Cody, Powell and Worland regional manager Donna Lester said the region is experiencing the same high level of increase in visits and claims as the rest of the state, with many coming in for the first time or the first time in awhile to get on unemployment. Forms even have a new question asking whether the person lost his or her job due to COVID-19. If so, people don’t have to do the normal check-ins and job searches for at least a few months.
There are a number of other potential changes coming down the line, Lester said, such as contract workers and other self-employed people being eligible, but much of that hasn’t been finalized yet.
She said last weekend four different people she knows, including her hairdresser, had called to ask if they would be able to get unemployment. She told them she didn’t know yet.
“Things are changing every day,” she said.
And every day she’s in contact with other managers across the state, as all of them report the same surge.
At the Cody office, people are asked to call between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and, if they’re coming in person, to call first and then wait in the car until it’s their turn. Lester said they’re allowing two people in at a time, after which staff disinfect before the next two enter.
“We are seeing the effects of this virus in our unemployment insurance filings,” Cooley said. “Because there are many people seeking help, our telephone lines are very busy. In order to help those affected by this pandemic and meet this increased need, we have made some changes to our filing system.”
The new process will reduce the volume of calls to the call center by taking claims on specific days, based on the claimant’s last name. This alphabetical sorting system is applicable only to claims called in by phone or in person at the Workforce Centers. Claims filed online at wyui.wyo.gov can be completed at any time, regardless of last name.
For claims by phone call (307) 473-3789.
If your last name begins with A-M: file your claim on Monday, Wednesday or before noon on Friday.
If your last name begins with N-Z: file your claim on Tuesday, Thursday or after noon on Friday.
“As this pandemic progresses, it requires us to think and react quickly,” Cooley said. “We’ve also realized a need for an easier way to reset PIN and password codes for people filing online, so we’ve activated an email to simplify that process.”
Claimants needing a password or PIN reset in order to file for benefits should send an email to dwscspui.benefits@wyo.gov. When requesting a PIN/password reset, claimants should include their name, the last four digits of their social security number and their phone number.
For more information on unemployment insurance benefits, visit: wyomingworkforce.org/workers/ui/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.