Neil Theobald was set on becoming an electrician. Then an advisor at his Illinois high school told him to apply for college.
Theobald did and became the first person in his family to graduate college, going on to earn his Ph.D.
Now the University of Wyoming’s chief financial officer is also serving as acting president of the school and said he is up for the challenge of being the next school leader.
“I enjoy being president,” he said. “This is a great place to work.”
Before speaking to the Enterprise, Theobald spoke Thursday to high school students in Cody and Powell as part of a program to encourage students across the state to attend college.
He spoke of his journey and how having gone to college helped him when the Caterpillar plant he was working at laid off its entire workforce. His degree helped him land on his feet much easier than many of the others he worked alongside.
“My degree gave me opportunities,” he said.
Theobald took advantage, working as a high school math teacher and baseball coach in Seattle prior to earning his Ph.D at the University of Washington in 1989.
After that, he worked his way up at various colleges. From 2012-16, he was the president of Temple University, during which time the university improved its U.S. News and World Report ranking 17 places.
Before his appointment to the university’s top leadership post by the UW Board of Trustees, Theobald served as UW’s vice president for finance and administration.
He began serving as the University of Wyoming’s acting president July 1 following the departure of former president Laurie Nichols, whose contract was not renewed by the board.
A search is ongoing for a new president, and while Theobald said he has put his hat in the ring, he’ll gladly return to his prior role in finance – a role he is still doing as well – if a better candidate comes in.
He also said he agreed with the sentiment shared by Gov. Mark Gordon in a public letter that urged the board to look outside the school for the best candidate. Theobald said Gordon called him that same day the letter came out to say his intention wasn’t to say Theobald shouldn’t be one of those considered.
“His intent was that we want the best president we can find and I couldn’t agree more,” Theobald said. “My goal is that the next president is set up to succeed.”
Whether it’s him or not.
