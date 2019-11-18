Cody Regional Health wants to improve pedestrian safety by installing flashing beacons with warning signs at two crosswalks adjacent to hospital facilities at 707 Sheridan.
One installation site is near the west end of Sheridan near Coe Circle and one is on Paul Stock Drive.
City of Cody and CRH staff have developed a cost sharing agreement outlining the responsibilities of each party for the purchase, installation and long-term maintenance of the crosswalks and rectangular rapid-flashing beacon equipment.
The rectangular rapid-flashing beacon is a safety device that uses LED flashing beacons in combination with pedestrian warning signs to provide a high-visibility, strobe-like warning to drivers when pedestrians use a crosswalk.
In a recent consent agenda vote, the city council approved the agreement, which says CRH will pay for two rectangular rapid flashing beacons and related equipment, including solar power units.
The city streets crew will install the beacon equipment with new signs and posts in the coming months as part of the city’s annual sign maintenance and replacement work during the fall and winter seasons.
In addition, the city electric crew will move a street light to improve lighting conditions at one of the intersections and make it easier for drivers to see the flashing beacons and signs.
To meet the city’s cost-share responsibility as stated in the agreement, the city expects to pay the estimated $1,500 cost for signs and posts along with the streets and electric crew work time. Money will come from its sign maintenance program budget.
The city also agrees to install and pay for additional pedestrian crossing signs and posts at the crossing across Sheridan that connects the hospital to the Buffalo Bill Center parking lot.
After installation, the hospital agrees to maintain, repair and replace the flashing beacon equipment at its expense, and to paint the crosswalks at least once per year.
If city employees do the work, Cody Regional is to reimburse costs.
The agreement is for three years starting Dec. 1 through Nov. 30, 2022. Unless action is taken, the contract will automatically renew for another three-year term.
