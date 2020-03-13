School will continue on as planned in Cody as staff continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Cody School District is following the guidance of Gov. Mark Gordon, the Wyoming Department of Education, and state and local health authorities, according to a recent release. At this time, no districts in Wyoming have closed.
"We will continue to monitor this issue to ensure that we are taking the proper precautions for our staff, students, and families because their health and safety are our primary concerns," interim superintendent Peg Monteith said. "It is essential that parents keep students home from school when they are ill and follow the District’s Sick Day guidelines located on our website.
"My office is in constant contact with the local and state health officials who are providing assistance and recommendations of actions to be taken as the status continues to rapidly evolve."
Information and all updates will be posted on the district Facebook page and district website at www.park6.org.
Beginning Monday, all nonessential student and staff travel will be postponed until further notice. Bus routes, food services, and inter-school travel will continue as normal.
The following summarizes current status and recent action items:
Current Status
● Schools will remain in normal operating procedures including transportation and food service.
● School extra-curricular activities will continue to be evaluated.
● Cleaning and disinfecting protocols meet current best practice recommendations.
● Regular communication with Public Health and State Health Departments regarding the COVID-19 impact in Park County.
● Preparing for potential off-site instruction.
Temporary Immediate Actions
● All travel for student groups and activities is suspended until further notice.
● Postpone indoor events that are open to the public.
● Access beyond the front office will be limited. All outside volunteer presence within the schools is suspended until further notice.
● All out of district travel for staff is suspended until further notice.
● Staff and student health and wellness trends will continue to be monitored district-wide.
Springs sports delayed
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHSAA has suspended all extracurricular activities statewide, beginning Monday through at least March 28, with schools having the option to extend the timeline should they choose.
That decision means neither outdoor track nor the soccer teams will be able to play first meets and games, which could be rescheduled.
Spring sport practices will be allowed at the discretion of each school district. The WHSAA staff will continue to work diligently with the state entities that are experts in this area and follow their guidance as we proceed in determining the best course of action with the remainder of the spring activities.
Wapiti School spaghetti meal postponed
The school's annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser was suspended Friday.
"This decision was made after consultation with our Wapiti PTG, school district officials and other local agencies," the school said. "Our goal will be to reschedule for later in the spring, but we understand that we may have to wait until Fall to reschedule. Our reasoning for this decision is to ensure we are not providing an opportunity for the Covid-19 virus to spread. Our confined space at Wapiti School, along with the format of the dinner would have created an easy path for this virus to spread."
Meeteetse Schools update
Meeteetse School decided to go along with its play “Gulliver’s Travels” Friday night, but asked anyone not feeling well to not attend.
With the students on spring break next week, superintendent Shane Ogden will be meeting with the county health department and discussing plans if there is the recommendation to close school at sometime in the future, which may include online classes.
Colleges extend spring breaks
The University of Wyoming and state community colleges, including Northwest College, are all extending spring breaks in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the first positive test in the state.
NWC students had there break extended by several days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.