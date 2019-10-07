A grizzly bear that was roaming residential neighborhoods and eating inappropriate food near Jackson Hole was relocated by state and federal authorities last Monday to an area not far from Cody.
The bear was frequenting private property. The capture and relocation was authorized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and carried out by Wyoming Game and Fish with the cooperation of the Shoshone National Forest.
The sub-adult female was released at the Fox Creek drainage about 50 miles northwest of Cody.
