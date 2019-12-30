Wyoming’s flu season begins
JACKSON (WNE) – It’s flu season in Wyoming, but public health officials aren’t ready to make a determination about its severity.
“This is probably too early for us to put a real characterization on this season,” Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said.
However, people are still coming down with the mostly seasonal virus that causes fever, coughing, fatigue and other undesirable symptoms.
“We are seeing activity across the state,” Deti said. “I don’t know if it’s at widespread levels yet.”
The state Health Department sends out reports on the flu season throughout the winter, giving county and other local public health agencies a general view of the virus’s severity. The latest one from state epidemiologist Reginald McClinton gave a mixed review of the season so far.
McClinton said overall flu activity has been slow, but some areas of the state have seen significant activity. The report doesn’t specify which areas are seeing higher levels of the virus.
Though overall activity is still low, one peculiarity of the season is a high number of B viruses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza A and B viruses cause seasonal outbreaks, though A strains are the only ones known to cause pandemics, and they are more common in the early part of flu season.
The CDC’s weekly flu report says the nation is seeing the same trend as Wyoming, with more B viruses being reported.
“That is not typical for this part of the season,” Deti said.
ACA enrollment similar to 2018
CASPER (WNE) – More than 24,600 Wyomingites signed up on the federal health exchanges during open enrollment, officials say, as Obamacare continues to bounce around federal courtrooms.
The exact number of Wyoming enrollees – 24,665 – is down 227 from last year, a drop of about 1 percent. Nationwide, some 8.3 million people enrolled this year, compared to 8.5 million last year. The enrollment period started sluggishly in Wyoming, officials have said, but picked up and finished at roughly the same figure from 2018.
The total number of people who pay their premiums in January — the number of people who “effectuate” their policy — is typically less than the raw enrollment figure. Last year, for instance, more than 22,000 people had actually paid for and used their plans, compared to the nearly 25,000 who enrolled.
The majority of Wyomingites on the plans use tax credits to offset the price, while roughly a quarter get further subsidies.
The premium costs for the exchange plans were expected to rise slightly this year; a spokeswoman for Blue Cross Blue Shield, which provides the exchange plans, said the average increase of the plans is 1.16 percent.
The figures show the exchanges, both here and nationally, are holding steady, even as the law that created them – the Affordable Care Act – continues to hang in limbo. The figures are perhaps more surprising given that Congress removed the tax penalty for not having insurance, meaning people who don’t otherwise have coverage can eschew the plans without having to deal with the IRS.
