Wyoming panel rejects gun reporting bill
CHEYENNE (AP) – An interim Wyoming legislative panel has rejected proposed legislation that would have prevented some people with mental illnesses from buying guns.
The Joint Judiciary Interim Committee voted 9-5 Thursday in Cheyenne against a proposal that would have required the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to submit certain mental health records to a federal database used for background checks while purchasing firearms.
The proposal also would have set up an appeals process for those who lost their gun rights in order to regain the rights.
Proponents liked the idea of giving people a way to regain their gun rights. However, the proposal met with much opposition, including some concern that it was overly broad and could lead to more restrictive regulations on guns.
Gov. Gordon open to nuclear waste storage
CHEYENNE (AP) – Gov. Mark Gordon says he is open to Wyoming pursuing a nuclear waste storage facility though he doesn’t personally believe it’s the best industry for the state.
Gordon told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s editorial board last week that if a good reason can be found for such an industry in Wyoming and it has adequate safeguards, he’s not going to stand in its way.
The governor says he will wait to see what the state Legislature finds in its studies of the idea before making a decision.
This coming week in Casper the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Interim Committee will consider a bill authorizing the governor to negotiate with the U.S. Energy Department to store spent nuclear fuel rods within the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.