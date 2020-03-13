The Cody Senior Center has begun screening all visitors to the center and is asking the highest risk visitors to self quarantine.
New executive director Jenny Johnstone-Smith said staff are working to provide frozen meals for those who self quarantine. Staff is also asking people to stay home and contact their medical provider if they have travelled internationally in the last 14 days, have traveled to an area of the country with COVID-19 infections, show signs of respiratory illness including a fever over 100 degrees, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, if they have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or have been investigated for the disease.
Hospital restricts access to one entrance, screens visitors
The West Park Hospital campus is restricting entry to just its main entrance next to the Emergency Department as a precautionary step in response to to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Visitors entering at the main entrance will go through a screening process. As of Saturday, a screening process will also take place at Cathcart prior to entry as well.
Screening includes questions related to signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat in last 14 days.
Supporting the CMS recommendations, Long Term Care is not allowing any visitation at this time. Families are being directly contacted to share this. Additionally, visitors under the age of 16 are not being allowed into the hospital facility.
The hospital asks people with symptoms of the virus to call (307) 578-2000 to talk to a staff member at the hospital who will tell the person how to proceed.
SPIN Cody suspended
SPIN Cody, a major fundraiser scheduled Saturday for the Cody Regional Health Foundation and Cody Recreation Foundation, was suspended due to concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus.
"Our first priority is the safety of our participants, volunteers, staff and all members of the public involved in our fundraising and mission events, the foundation said in a release. "Thus, we are postponing our SPIN Cody event this weekend on March 14th.
"Importantly, first responders must be able to perform their duties without distraction, and we do not want to provide any barriers to their critical work. As a healthcare organization we want to be as preventative as possible for the safety of everyone involved. We hope to have information about rescheduled events very soon."
The organization is monitoring the CDC website, and adhering to national government and local health official guidance to evaluate the event schedule. To stay up to date, visit https://www.cdc.gov/
More information will be sent out as the situation progresses and when it is known when SPIN Cody will be rescheduled. All donations will still be recognized and accepted and used towards SPIN Cody when it is rescheduled. If there are any questions about the SPIN Cody event, call (307) 578-2338 or email foundation@codyregionalhealth.org.
Other cancellations:
Cody Cupboard has suspended in-store shopping to protect the safety of those shopping and elderly volunteers. People who sign up for the program with the Department of Family Services will still get food, but it will be a generic mix and then handed to people in their vehicles.
Earth Optimism conference at Buffalo Bill Center of the west has been cancelled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.