Back home in Deaver after a cross-continental voyage spanning thousands of miles, Carin Johnson feels a sense of relief. But by making the trip, she has been separated from her husband Matt Johnson.
“It’s not ideal for sure, but we’re definitely glad the kids and I are able to be here,” Carin Johnson said.
Since 2017, the Johnsons have been Christian missionary educators in Dakar, Senegal. There, they have raised five children.
Last November they added two new members to their family, adopting twin 4-year old girls, Bentu and Bentulyn, from Liberia.
The family received a $2,000 grant as finalists for a national adoption grant contest in late 2019.
“That was very helpful,” Carin said.
To gain U.S. citizenship for the twins, Carin had booked an early June flight back to Cody, a week after their school year ended. Their deadline was strict as the twins’ six-month United States immigration visas expire in mid-June, leaving about a week’s margin to get them to the states in time to complete their American citizenship.
But with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all normally scheduled flights out of Senegal were stopped on March 20.
The U.S. Department of State organized two repatriation flights back to the United States, but the Johnsons passed on each one.
“Each time the question on our mind was, ‘Should we stay or should we go?’” Carin wrote in her blog.
Then on April 3, the U.S. Department of State announced it would be sending its last repatriation flight on April 9. Within its message the agency acknowledged the flight would be overbooked.
It was at this juncture the Johnsons were faced with a tough decision. Wait any longer and they would seriously risk the twins’ chances at citizenship, as Carin was informed you can not re-apply for an immigration visa.
“It was just something we thought, we should be on the safe side,” she said.
Due to the high volume of traffic on the flight, Matt opted to stay back. As the IT director for the Dakar Academy where all classes are currently being taught online, his services are now desperately needed.
“We felt it was worth the sacrifice for him to stay back and finish up the year, just keep the school running as well,” Carin said.
The family signed a promissory note, agreeing to pay a $1,885-$2,375 per person cost for a one-way flight back to the United States. This cost did not cover any domestic travel to Cody.
“That’s more than our round-trip from Senegal to Wyoming and back,” Carin said. “Then when you have a family of seven it felt a bit impossible to pay that much.”
The Johnson’s Cody church, Cody Missionary Alliance, has stepped in to support the Johnson’s cost of airfare.
“We are privileged to have the opportunity of sharing the cost of bringing them home,” said Mike Laird in an email to the congregation.
Coming home
Departure day came and the family was split between two vehicles on their way to the airport to abide by social distancing rules.
Then, the children said one last goodbye to their father and they were on their way.
“It was very difficult for our adopted daughters to leave given their background,” Carin said. “They just have some fears of being abandoned still.”
Bentu and Bentulyn expressed to Carin that if they left without their new father, he would never come back. For all their children, grasping the severity of the sickness was difficult as they could not see it with their own eyes.
“We’re very grateful for technology right now and the ability to communicate and video chat,” Carin said. “That has helped a lot.”
Despite the overbooked flight and her family of five children, two still Liberian citizens, Carin and the kids were able to get on. Furthermore, to Carin’s relief, the flight was relatively normal, absent of hazmat suits and other abnormalities.
From Washington, D.C., they made their way to Deaver, by way of Billings.
“It was the right time to be traveling alone because the airports were completely empty,” Carin said. “It was a little bit easier to have five kids by myself because I didn’t have to worry about a whole bunch of people around me.”
When they got to Park County, awaiting them was a temporary home stocked with welcome decorations, gifts, spring flowers, snacks and food, cards, warm clothes and even financial support from friends and family, organized by CMA Church.
“We’re just really grateful,” Carin said.
A return to Wyoming life
Carin and her children have been spending time at her parent’s Deaver farm, showing the new additions to her family the Wyoming way of life.
The twins, having spent their entire lives in major urban centers, quickly noticed the difference in scenery.
“One of them looked outside and said, ‘Mom, where’s all the people?’” Carin said with a laugh.
Their one wish to build a snowman – inspired by their love for the movie “Frozen 2” – was also answered with the recent cold snap that hit the Big Horn Basin.
“That was a huge highlight for them,” Carin said. “But they were also a little disappointed because it wasn’t like Frozen 2, where all of a sudden there’s mountains of snow and they can go out and build a snowman.”
Adjusting to being back in the U.S. has been surprisingly easy for Carin after living in a French-speaking country with a different currency and customs for the past three years.
“I’m feeling just really grateful to be back in Wyoming,” Carin said. “Just that (reduction) of stress for me has made things feel a lot more bearable.
“Some of our friends were saying today, ‘I had to go to three grocery stores to get everything on our list.’ That’s kind of our everyday reality.”
What the future holds for the family is unclear at this time. As Senegal, a country with a lot of experience with bacterial diseases, has handled the virus well, Matt is in relative safety.
“They’ve done a really good job closing their borders and securing their airspace. So far, most West African countries have done pretty well and people say it’s because they already dealt with things like ebola and other diseases like that, that spread very rapidly,” Carin said. “The police will beat you if they find you after or before the curfew.”
But emotionally and physically, he and his family are separated despite being able to talk at least once daily over video chat, with a date of reunion still unknown. The Senagelese government recently announced the country’s borders will be closed for the next 60-90 days.
“Even then, that’s their best guess,” Carin said.
She said if all plans follow through they will return to Senegal at the end of July before the start of the next school year at the Dakar Academy, for another two years of missionary work. If that’s not possible, it is her faith in God that will help her carry on.
“We’re definitely feeling incredibly blessed right now that we were even able to get seats on the repatriation flight,” Carin said. “We still don’t know at this point if that was the right choice, but it certainly felt like that’s what God was leading us to do.”
To follow the latest with the Johnsons and learn more about their experience as missionaries abroad, visit their blog at mcjohnson29.wordpress.com/.
