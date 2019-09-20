The Buffalo Bill Center of the West announced this afternoon hip-hop artist Kanye West will be hosting a free Sunday Service at the Robbie Powwow Garden outside the museum.
West will be joined by an 80-person choral group in his service that begins at noon.
The hip-hop artist has already performed his Sunday Service routine in a number of U.S. cities this year like Atlanta, Chicago and Dayton, Ohio, where he performed at a benefit event for victims of the recent mass shooting in that city.
The gospel service has featured West offering moralistic lessons interlaced with spiritual guidance. Promoting faith in God seems to be the main purpose behind the event, as he preached the need to perform “radical obedience” to Jesus.
The rapper-turned-preacher has played music from his own collection and from other artists at these events.
At a recent Sunday Service in Atlanta, West was also accompanied by a live band on stage but it is not clear whether this will be happening in Cody on Sunday.
West has recently been connected to the purchase of Monster Lake Ranch, about 11 miles south of Cody. He has posted numerous photos and videos from the ranch in recent weeks, as has his wife Kim Kardashian West. The front entrance sign to the ranch has now been changed to read "West Lake."
In a recent interview on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, Kardashian West confirmed that her husband had purchased a ranch in Wyoming.
