The recently expanded coffee business owned by Jesse Renfors is for sale, he announced last week on the CODY COFFEE ROASTERS Facebook page.
“It is official. Our family will be relocating to Bend, Oregon in a few weeks to start our new chapter,” he writes. “We would like to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for the overwhelming support over the years.”
He said they’ve already had quite a few people interested in the business.
Cody man EV Diehl was honored by the Wyoming State Historical Society at the state convention Sept. 7 in Pinedale with the Maurine Carley Memorial Historic Preservation Award for his commitment to preserving the historic DeMaris House, now The Cody Heritage Museum.
Diehl also restored the Chamberlin Inn, with the assistance of Coe Construction and his wife Susan.
The award involved a plaque, a monetary award donated to the restoration of the original Pinedale movie theatre and a limited edition print by Conrad Schwiering.
