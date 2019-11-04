Whenever a major weather event like the recent Fishhawk Fire occurs, people can assess what can be improved in emergency response.
Although there were no properties lost or any immediate risks to human life that took place in mitigation, the Forest Service and Park County have agreed that evacuation procedures could be better streamlined.
Those two entities will now be operating under “Ready, Set, Go” language that will be used in all evacuations, not just wildfires. These protocols were used by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Type 2 Blue Team that was called in to fight the fire. The Type 2 team was made up of responders from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Fish and Wildlife Service, Forest Service, National Park Service and state agencies in Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas, with assistance from Park County Fire District 2.
The first step to any emergency evacuation is to prepare early and or before it happens. Homeowners and local fire staff were commended for this aspect because of their brush mitigation around the Kitty Creek summer homes, taken under the Park County protection plan. You can learn how to create a defensible space around your home at Firewise.org.
Other steps to make sure your “Ready” for an emergency include
•Sign up for CodeRED emergency alerts
•Follow local safety agencies on social media
•Assemble an emergency supply kit
•Know where your utilities are and how to shut them off
•Have fire extinguishers on hand
•Use ember resistant building materials
•Get an all-hazards weather radio
•Complete your wildlife action guide at wildlandfirersg.org/Resident
A list of emergency supplies can be found at ready.gov.
Once an incident begins it’s important to stay updated as to what is occurring around you, rather than making assumptions or relying solely on what you see.
In addition to staying updated with public announcements and resources, one should also follow these steps to ensure their “Set” during an emergency.
•Prepare to evacuate, stay close to family and pets
•Consider how you will evacuate
•If you feel your life is in danger leave; don’t wait for a direction
•Alert family, elderly and neighbors of risks
•Make preparations to property
Only two days after the Fishhawk Fire was spotted, homeowners were ordered to evacuate. An evacuation check-in station was set up immediately at the Park County Courthouse.
Shoshone National Forest district ranger Sue Stresser told Park County commissioners in September the evacuation aspect was a little disorganized and Park County Homeland Security Coordinator Jack Tatum further explained in a phone interview there were multiple different entities trying to say the same thing, but using slightly different languages.
“We’re trying to enhance our communication abilities,” Tatum said. “There were no failures in my mind. What we brought out of it and what we were trying to do we were successful in doing. We’re just looking to fill in those gaps where improvement could be made.”
When evacuations are called out, it’s important to “Go” into action by:
•Leaving as soon as possible
•Know where to go
•Know how to get to next location
•Know what to take
Items that should be taken during an evacuation include people and pets, important phone numbers and documents, pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia, prescriptions and all forms of cash (credit cards, paper currency, checks).
In rare situations evacuation is not possible. The Park County Wildlife Action Guide recommends if trapped in your car to park away from vegetation, close all vents and windows, cover yourself and get on the floor.
If on foot, get away from vegetation, lay face down and cover your body.
If stuck in a home, stay calm, fill sinks and tubs with cold water, keep windows and doors closed but unlocked, stay inside and away from windows and doors.
In any of these scenarios, call 911 to alert authorities of your situation.
Despite people being allowed to return to their homes just three days after the evacuation, it was not until Sept. 29 – 22 days later – the fire was 100 percent contained.
To sign up for CodeRed alerts, visit parkcounty.us/OHS/codered.html. Info on the Wildlife Action Guide can be found at wildlandfirersg.org/Resident. Visit parkcounty.us/OHS/homelandsecurity.html for localized information.
