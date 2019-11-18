Permits for Christmas trees taken from the Shoshone National Forest became available Nov. 18 and sell for $8.
Those wishing to cut their own tree for the holiday may go to openforest.fs.usda.gov/ to buy the permit and print out the paperwork.
Permits are also for sale in person at forest district offices in Cody, Lander and Dubois, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
In addition, the permits can be purchased at selected businesses, including three Good 2 Go Stores in Cody, the Wea Market in Meeteetse, the Good 2 Go Store in Ralston, and The Red Barn on the North Fork Highway.
Those who buy the permits must bring them along when they cut their tree.
