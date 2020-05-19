Powell Valley Healthcare confirmed a positive test of COVID-19 on Monday night, the second positive in Park County and first since March, according to Park County Public Health Officer Aaron Billin.
He said the patient is quarantined at home and the case appears to have been imported from out of state.
Public Health will be working with the State of Wyoming Epidemiology Unit to conduct contact tracing on the resident.
“With increased travel comes increased risk of transmission in the community,” said Bill Crampton, Park County Nurse Manager and Unified Commander of the Park County Covid-19 Incident Management Team. “We ask that business owners, residents and guests to the area please adhere to the recommendations regarding masks, gloves and frequent hand washing. Anyone who is ill should not go out in the public during this time.”
The result comes soon after a spike in confirmed cases at a Worland nursing home.
“This is a reminder that we must continue to work to protect our vulnerable populations, namely those over 65 and with underlying health conditions,” Billin said.
The news comes alongside results from the first test of wastewater in Cody, which showed no traces of the virus.
Park County was one of the earlier counties to see a case of coronavirus. The health care worker quarantined at home and had recovered as of March 31. Cody Regional Health also confirmed a second positive test in April of a Big Horn County resident.
