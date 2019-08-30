A grizzly bear targeted for killing cattle was captured and relocated from a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment north of Pinedale by Game and Fish last Thursday.
Under the authority of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the determination was made to transfer the bear elsewhere.
The bear’s new home area is at the Mormon Creek drainage about five miles from the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
