LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) – County officials in Wyoming have opted not to pursue any regulations for short-term rentals in Albany County this month after receiving complaints from residents.
The Laramie Boomerang reported Tuesday that the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission decided not to consider regulation after residents in Centennial complained to the planning board in September.
Commission officials say the county doesn’t have the resources to effectively enforce possible regulations in a rural location even if they were passed.
Officials say residents should pass a covenant instead of seeking county-wide regulations or contact local deputies if there are neighborhood disturbances.
Some residents say tourists staying at houses in Centennial are loud and obnoxious.
Airbnb operators have challenged claims.
Park County’s planning board officials are also considering regulations.
