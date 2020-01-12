featured Jack Russell and Corgi races Jan 12, 2020 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Sage (from left) Sadie, Jada, and Rye spring out of the starting gate as the crowd cheers during the 10th annual Jack Russell Corgi races at the Cody Auditorium Saturday, January 11th. LAUREN MODLER Twins Joseph (from left) and Peter Ivanoff, 5, watch the Jack Russell Corgi races at the Cody Auditorium Saturday, January 11th. LAUREN MODLER Josie the Corgi gets lead through the course during the Jack Russell Corgi races at the Cody Auditorium Saturday, January 11th. LAUREN MODLER Children play while David Woods leads an auction during the Jack Russell Corgi races at the Cody Auditorium Saturday, January 11th. LAUREN MODLER Corgis are loaded into the starting gate and baited with a toy before a race during the Jack Russell Corgi races at the Cody Auditorium Saturday, January 11th. Jada returns to her owner Susan Osborne's arms after a race during the Jack Russell Corgi races at the Cody Auditorium Saturday, January 11th. LAUREN MODLER (0) comments 