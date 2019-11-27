Both the southern and northern ends of the Loop Road, FSR 300, in the Shoshone National Forest, will close to motorized travel for the season Monday.
The Washakie Ranger District will also close the gates at South Pass and Worthen Meadow the same day.
For those who obtain permits to harvest Christmas trees, the gate near Bruce’s Parking Lot will stay open, weather permitting.
The Loop Road is also known as Louis Lake Road. Those who would like additional information may contact the district office at (307) 332-5460.
