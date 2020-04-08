Park County’s plans for a new coroner facility in Cody continue to move forward with construction expected to start mid-May.
“We anticipate the coroner will be ready to move into the new building sometime in October,” said Brian Edwards, Park County engineer. “But for sure by the end of (2020).”
The future single-story, steel-sided coroner’s building is expected to go between the city youth baseball fields and the law enforcement center at 1402 Riverview Drive. A front entryway, pitched roof and various materials add architectural character to the structure, estimated to cost $420,000.
Edwards said the county will buy specialty items such as a large cooler, overhead lift and exam station for an extra estimated cost of just under $50,000.
As with the LEC, the proposed construction site is jointly owned by the Park County and the City of Cody. The land has been vacant since the LEC opened in 2006.
“The value of the property has not been considered in any funding requests to date and should not factor into the overall cost of the project,” Edwards said.
Permit on hold
The county is working out some details before proceeding with construction.
Edwards said a building permit is still needed as are final estimates from Filener Construction, the Cody-based construction manager at risk, to establish a contractual guaranteed maximum price.
On March 24, the city planning and zoning board voted to approve the site plan, subject to a list of modifications that include moving two light poles from the parking lot backup area, addressing concerns about brightness and intensity of proposed outside lights, and submitting a storm water plan.
Todd Stowell, city planner, said the county is working to fulfill the condition to provide an updated site plan with information requested by city staff.
In addition, as a 12.5% owner of the land, the city council must grant the county permission to place the building on the property. Council approval is also need for any easement across the adjacent city property for electrical service.
Edwards said county and city attorneys are working on a long-term lease agreement.
Coroner use
Historically, Park County coroners have owned the local funeral home and used their private facility to temporarily store bodies of the deceased.
Park County Coroner Tim Power, first elected to a two-year term in 2004, has served as county coroner for a little more than 15 years. When he owned Ballard Funeral Home on 19th Street, Power used the building for coroner duties.
He and Peggy Power sold the business in June 2010. Cody Gortmaker and Myles Haines now own and manage the business.
Over the past nine or so years, they have slowly made changes to the interior.
The need for a county-owned and operated facility became apparent last June when Ballard Funeral Home bought a new refrigeration unit, eliminating space previously used for the county’s equipment.
Coroner operations were temporarily moved into a garage bay at the LEC.
P&Z approves
The proposed construction site is zoned for business-light industrial, which allows offices and medical facilities.
City P&Z members determine if a commercial building’s architecture is compatible to nearby buildings. The nearest building is the law enforcement center.
While it’s designed with a different appearance than the LEC on the same property, during the P&Z site plan review, Stowell said city staff has no concerns about architectural compatibility.
Vehicles will access the coroner building via River View Drive and the private driveway that serves the LEC.
The proposed building would go over some fiber optic, cable TV and electrical circuit cables. The shallow depth of those services is likely in conflict with the building foundation, and is not a preferred situation in any case, Stowell said.
Noting the city is a property owner, Stowell said it should require the county to remove all utilities from under the proposed building pad.
Otherwise, the city could end up in the same situation as the coroner building, with utilities in the way of future development, he said.
Because the coroner is a separate entity from the sheriff’s office, “It just makes sense to move,” Stowell said.
