Park County lodging tax down for July
Park County lodging taxes continue to run lower than last year during the same time periods, although July was a busier month locally than June.
Collection of the hotel taxes ran 8 percent, or $45,083 lower this year than in July of 2018.
Overall, the year-to-date, January-to-June lodging tax total was 12 percent or $114,707 less than the same period of last year.
“Lodging taxes are still down, but gaining,” Park County Travel Council marketing director Claudia Wade said.
June’s total was 19 percent lower than June of 2018.
The statistics came from the council’s meeting last Thursday.
At the same meeting, the council renewed its contracts with advertising agency Sukle and with Verb Interactive, its digital marketing company.
Draper talk Thursday
The Draper Natural History Museum will host a talk titled, “The First People and Last Mammoths in Wyoming,” Aug. 22 at 5:15 p.m.
Dr. Todd Surovell of the University of Wyoming’s Department of Anthropology will speak in the Coe Auditorium as part of the Draper After Dark series.
The first people to live in Wyoming overlapped with the ancient animals that weighed up to 20,000 pounds. Surovell will lecture on his theory of why the mammoth became extinct.
Admission is free.
Lottery benefits Cody
Since its launch in 2014, the Wyoming Lottery has been giving money back to local governments. So far in the fiscal year, WyoLotto has transferred $5.4 million to the Wyoming State Treasurer’s office.
Cody was in the top 15 cities in the state for money received in the month of June. The city took in over $11,568.90. The top recipient that month was Evanston, which was given $155,017.85.
