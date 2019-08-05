The Buffalo Bill Youth Fishing Derby for youngsters ages 1-13 is set for Aug. 10 at the Buffalo Bill Reservoir.
Sponsored by a multitude of local businesses such as Treasured Memories, Dairy Queen and Whitlock Motors, and governmental groups, including Game and Fish, the Park County Sheriff’s Office and the Park County Library, the event is scheduled 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
There is no competition measuring the volume of fish caught or their size. The day is set aside purely for fun, organizers say.
Parents or legal guardians must accompany the youngsters.
Entrants will be able to receive prizes and refreshments beginning at 4 p.m. at the Sheep Mountain Day use Area.
To register, obtain a sign-up certificate at the fee booth at Buffalo Bill State Park for free admission. For more information visit wyoparks.org.
