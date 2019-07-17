Grizzly cub reunites with mother
JACKSON (AP) – Wildlife watchers say a grizzly bear cub that was lingering alone near a mountain pass in western Wyoming has reunited with its mother.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the mother bear and cub, nicknamed Felicia and Pepper, were spotted together near Togwotee Pass on Tuesday.
Onlookers had feared the cub was possibly orphaned after its mother wasn’t spotted with it. Cubs are not likely to survive on their own.
Wildlife photographer Tom Mangelsen, who has been following the pair, previously said the mother and cub might have simply lost track of each other.
Photographer Jack Bayles says the mother accepted the cub back and the cub has tried to nurse.
Two killed in Grand Teton Park accident
JACKSON (WNE) – Two people were killed and five others are fighting for their lives after a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon in Grand Teton National Park.
Police said Craig Edward Aubuchon, 65, was driving a minivan southbound on Highway 89 Tuesday afternoon when he veered into oncoming traffic.
“For reasons unknown he drifted into the northbound lane and a Nissan Xterra collided with it head-on, center to center,” Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Brackin said.
Aubuchon, of Town and Country, Missouri, was killed in the crash. His four passengers, two of whom were children, were rushed to St. John’s Medical Center.
One of the adults in the van sustained life-threatening injuries, Brackin said.
The driver of the SUV, Carol Lynn Roemer, was also killed. The Riverton resident was 68 years old. Her passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and is being treated at St. John’s Medical Center.
The wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, about half a mile north of the Jackson Hole Airport junction.
Grand Teton National Park rangers and Teton County sheriff’s deputies directed traffic around the accident via the Antelope Flats and Gros Ventre roads during the four-hour closure.
The National Park Service and Wyoming Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of the accident.
Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor, but autopsies will be done to rule them out, Brackin said.
Velociraptor cousin exhibited at Wyoming Dinosaur Center
THERMOPOLIS (AP) – The skeleton of a nearly 3-foot-tall (1-meter) cousin of the velociraptor will go on display at the Wyoming Dinosaur Center.
The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports the museum in Thermopolis opens a new permanent exhibit Friday featuring the fossils and full-size reproduction of the dinosaur informally known as Lori.
Paleontologists discovered Lori, whose scientific name is Hesperornithoides miessleri in a formation dating to the late Jurassic period near Douglas in 2001.
Center paleontologist Bill Wahl says Lori is the earliest troodontid that has been found in North America. It’s also the smallest dinosaur that has been found in Wyoming.
Troodontids are bird-like predators that have sickle-like claws.
